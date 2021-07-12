SJC Man Gets Prison Sentence for Sexual Assault

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Alejandro Hernandez Garcia, 45, of San Juan Capistrano, was sentenced on July 6 to 156 years to life in state prison for sexual assaults on a 16-year-old girl and a young woman in Orange County, City News Service reported.

Garcia was convicted on March 18 in a non-jury trial.

“Garcia was convicted of two counts each of forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by foreign object and force, and one count each of rape, sodomy by force, attempted rape while a victim is unable to resist and assault with intent to commit a sex offense—all felonies,” City News Service reported.

The assault on the 16-year-old happened in a garage in San Juan Capistrano, while the assault on the young woman happened in her car at a gas station in Irvine—reportedly within a five-week period in 2016.

