Some Restrictions in Orange County Set to Ease Come Sunday as Vaccine Rollout Continues

Picket Fence Media will post weekly updates on the compilation of COVID-19 statistics and information, as reported daily by the Orange County Health Care Agency and other health agencies.

For COVID-19 numbers specifically in schools and South Orange County, scroll down.

Compiled by Collin Breaux

OC Health Care Agency confirmed on Friday what many expected was already coming: Orange County will officially move to the less restrictive red tier of the state’s COVID-19 monitoring system—paving the way for the return of some indoor dining, gym operations, and movie theaters, among other activities—come Sunday.

Orange County Returns to the #RedTier on Sunday, March 14 Easing Restrictions for Specific Industries and Activities #OCCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/9iJiGQFT4h — OC Health Care Agency (@ochealth) March 12, 2021

As of Friday, March 12, the California Department of Public Health reported that Orange County had administered 906,673 total vaccine doses of the over 11 million administered across the state. Compared to last week’s numbers, that represents an increase of 87,242 doses for the county and over a million for the state.

There were 245 hospitalizations reported by the county on Friday – a decrease from last Friday’s number, which was 453. The three-day average change in hospitalized patients has been a 10.7% decrease.

Orange County reported 74 ICU patients as of Friday. That total is a decrease last week’s number of 137. There are 31.4% of total ICU beds available, an increase from last week’s 29.7%. There are 68% of ventilators available.

The OCHCA reported 172 new COVID-19 cases and 29 new coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, which adds up to 1,017 cases and 133 deaths recorded in the last seven days. There were 1,389 cases and 183 deaths in the previous seven-day period.

San Juan Capistrano recorded six deaths this week. San Clemente saw two deaths this week. Dana Point recorded no new coronavirus-related deaths this week.

The county’s reported estimated amount of recoveries stands at 238,688 cases. Last Friday’s estimated recovery numbers were 235,574 cases.

COVID-19 in South OC

Locally in South Orange County, as is everywhere else, the rise in cases and death rate have lessened.

San Clemente has 2,899 total cases and 30 total deaths, with eight new cases this week.

San Juan Capistrano has 2,705 total cases, with no new cases this week.

Dana Point has 1,429 total cases, with five new cases this week.

Rancho Mission Viejo has 325 total cases, with one new case this week. As unincorporated land with under 25,000 residents, the exact death total will not be reported for Rancho Mission Viejo until it reaches five, as it was for cases.

COVID-19 in Schools

Orange County continued to update school cases.

From Aug. 16 to March 6, there was a cumulative total of 3,329 cases in Orange County schools with 28 reported from Feb. 28 to March 6, and 39 from Feb. 21-27. Of the total cases, there were 2,005 student cases, 717 teacher cases and 607 cases among other staff. As of March 6, there were 1,899 cases in elementary and middle schools, 854 cases in high schools, 108 cases in combined K-12 schools and 468 cases in colleges, universities and vocational schools.

The Capistrano Unified School District is reporting cases in each of its schools to an online dashboard. CUSD’s dashboard lists “active” cases on its dashboard, with the case remaining on the dashboard for 14 days from initial symptoms or test date.

In San Clemente, Bernice Ayer Middle School has one case.

In Dana Point, Dana Hills High School and R.H. Dana ENF each have one case.

San Juan Capistrano schools had no active cases.

In schools whose boundaries include those cities, John Malcolm Elementary School has one case, Capistrano Valley High School has one case, and Fred Newhart Middle School has one case.

