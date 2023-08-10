Ahead of the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station’s Community Engagement Panel meeting on Thursday, Aug. 17, Southern California Edison (SCE) is inviting the public to tour the decommissioning process at the power plant.

Interested citizens must preregister for the hour-long tour and the meeting, according to regulatory requirements, by Friday, Aug. 11.

The upcoming quarterly meeting will cover SCE’s spent fuel management defense-in-depth program and updates on the decommissioning process, which is expected to finish in 2028—so long as the spent fuel is removed from the site, according to SCE.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission states that defense-in-depth refers to facilities’ “multiple layers” of protection against accidents and efforts to minimize public risk as much as possible.

Check-in for the tour will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the tour from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and the 6:30-8:30 p.m. meeting. CEP members and guests not participating the tour can begin to arrive at 6 p.m.

Members of the public can also watch the meeting remotely through a Microsoft Teams link that can be found at songscommunity.com, which lists the tour registration information as well.