South Coast Farms, a community fixture in South Orange County, is fighting to remain alive as it braves the cold winter months before strawberry season begins, with the hope that its GoFundMe campaign can steady the business.

Previously a year-round outfit, the end of a longtime lease in San Juan Capistrano prompted farmers and San Clemente residents George and Rebecca Kibby to move their farm east in 2019 to the Tree of Life Nursery, a few miles out of town on Ortega Highway. That move has necessitated a change in the South Coast Farms’ business model, as the different climate provides extremes in the winter and summer seasons.

Speaking with Picket Fence Media on Tuesday morning, Jan. 9, George noted the weather had been 28 degrees earlier in the day. The harsh weather makes it difficult to cull the soil and for plants to grow.

“It’s back to a seasonal business,” he continued. “You can’t be open in the winter here and expect to make money.”

This year marks the first time that South Coast Farms laid off most of its employees for the winter months. George and Rebecca noted how disappointing the move was, especially as many of the employees and their families depended on the farm’s year-round work.

The business currently faces “dire” circumstances with a need to make money, accentuating the need for its campaign to be a success.

Problems first arose for South Coast Farms when it moved to its current location on Ortega Highway and discovered the struggle of growing plants there. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the situation, in addition to heavy rains in 2023 and a disappointing contribution from the federal government.

“Typically, you’re in the triple digits out here (for) a good portion of August and September, every day,” George said of the weather. “It’s always in the high 90s or low 100s, which makes it difficult to grow all the cool-season crops, whereas before, (when) we were on the coast, the seasons lapped over a little bit and the cool weather crops could last longer into the summer.”

He acknowledged that the couple took a while to adjust to the new climate, with Rebecca adding that they didn’t expect the extremes.

During the previous winter of early 2023, there was a lengthy period of consecutive nights with freezing temperatures that seriously hampered the growing process. As spring came, and the berries started to grow, heavy rains forced the Kibbys to replant and delay their harvest, and in turn, the farm took a while to recover.

“That pretty much was the last straw,” said George.

Seeking federal relief, South Coast Farms applied to participate in the United States Department of Agriculture’s Pandemic Assistance Revenue Program (PARP) before the application period closed in July. The Kibbys were then reduced to waiting for months on end to hear the results, as over 38,500 applications totaling over $7 billion in desired funds created a backlog in the distribution process, according to the USDA.

The agency announced on Dec. 13 that it would distribute approximately $223 million in PARP payments. It also stated it would apply a “9.5% payment factor” to “ensure equitable funding distribution to all eligible producers,” signifying that farms such as the Kibbys’ would only receive $11,800 instead of the potential maximum of $125,000.

“The demand for PARP assistance greatly exceeds available funding resources,” said Zach Duchenaux, Farm Service Agency (FSA) Administrator. “We left no stone unturned in our efforts to find additional funding. We worked to assist as many producers in need of help as possible in designing PARP, which requires the current decision to heavily factor payments consistent with program regulations.”

The money South Coast Farms received covered only a small portion of what it had previously lost, George said. Rebecca also talked about the long waiting period, something many other small farmers experienced.

“There were several months of waiting and wondering and hoping that they were finding the funding, because we heard that was a possibility,” she said. “We were holding on for that, and then it just turned out that they’d never found the funding.”

The result was what George called the “worst-run” program in the FSA’s history. Rebecca claimed that it was especially bad, as the FSA hadn’t been egregiously late in delivering results for other programs.

“All of us online, all the small farmers who got their little chunk, said, ‘Oh, we all got a lump of coal for Christmas from the USDA,’ ” George said sarcastically. “Thanks a lot!”

Adding to the frustration is the increased competition from growers in Mexico, George continued, who can afford to pay much less for labor compared to California farms. The end situation makes it nearly impossible for local vegetable growers to make a living, and makes for a harsh reality for niche strawberry growers that have only a few months to pick their crops.

“That’s what we’re asking people to help us for, to help us get through this little hump we’re on,” he said. “If you want to support community agriculture, and you can’t shop from us every day or week, this is a great way to say, ‘I love community agriculture, and I don’t want to see it go away.’ ”

The current GOFundMe campaign seeks $65,000, a goal the Kibbys are roughly halfway to reaching as of Jan. 9.

With the funds, the couple could repair one of its John Deere equipment pieces, purchase supplies, and prepare for the upcoming season.

Rebecca spoke of her appreciation for the approximately $30,000 already raised.

“It’s reminding us that what we do matters and that the community cares about us,” she said. “It’s inspiring me to want to try harder to keep it going.”

George called it a “humbling experience.” He added that throughout his time growing in South Orange County, he always wanted to grow food for the community and not switch to more lucrative crops.

The couple wants to keep South Coast Farms going as long as possible, according to Rebecca, but community support is key to making their goal a reality. People interested in donating can read more about the Kibbys’ plight at gofundme.com.