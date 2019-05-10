South County Communities Gather for Unique Marketplace

By Andrea Clemett

The Oak and Agave Company will host a marketplace for small businesses of handmade and vintage goods, food and music at the Pavilion in Rancho Mission Viejo on Saturday, June 15.

Simone Udink, the company’s founder, began selling handmade items and unique finds to markets six years ago. Her passion for wooden accents and home goods has influenced her style to collect pieces from Texas, India, Turkey and Africa.

With the debut of the Oak+Agave Market this year, Udink has combined her own brand of goods with markets.

Udink, an RMV resident, started hosting markets in the community two years ago with the launch of Pop-Up Market on the Ranch, which featured only nine vendors. Since then, each event has doubled in size and required the large space outside of the Pavilion.

Udink hosts four markets a year, with about 10-15% of the local vendors being from Rancho Mission Viejo. The rest of the vendors are outsourced from other markets and by word of mouth from the surrounding areas.

She said she now has a melting pot of curated items with an emphasis on handmade and vintage. The market, she said, ranges from rustic items to cute kids’ stuff, as well as bath bombs and fresh produce from the Rancho Mission Viejo farm.

“The public is what makes these markets awesome; it really is a community effort,” Udink said. “We get people from San Juan, Ladera, San Clemente, and everyone is really supportive of these small businesses. And I think that’s what makes it such a success.”

Shoppers can stop in from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for acoustic sounds and vocals from Chris Baylon, accompanied by Mexican bites from Tres Compas and refreshments from Kona Ice. Throughout the event, kids can get their face painted from local company Party Karacters, as well as meet the featured superhero, Iron Man. There will also be a Father’s Day photo booth from 10-11:30 a.m.

Patrons can preview the market vendors on Instagram, where Udink will introduce each merchant and the various types of goods that will be for sale. The market expects at least 40 vendors and are still accepting applications for the June and August markets. Other markets will be held at the end of summer and again in December.

Udink said the market has always been open to the public, but through advertisement, the market has gained an accent of attention outside of Rancho Mission Viejo. With the promotion and imagery on social media, the previous market drew customers from Ventura Country and attracted as many as 3,000 visitors.

“My goals are for the businesses and communities to have a great time, get something to eat and shop,” said Udink. “These items are also unique and one-of-a-kind pieces that are not found in stores.”