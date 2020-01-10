EYE ON SJC, News

South Orange County Musicians Performing in Capistrano Beach

Staff report

Local singers and songwriters Molly Bergman and Sidney Bowen will perform at the local venue The Fish Tank on Saturday, Feb. 8.

The two met through a shared voice teacher when Molly was 11 and Sidney was 15, according to a news release.

“Now, six years later, the two Dana Point natives have put a band together to play their original songs and a few covers,” the news release said.

The inaugural performance will be at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free. The Fish Tank is located at 34233 Via Santa Rosa in Capistrano Beach.

About The Author Capo Dispatch

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>