Spa Opens at New Hotel

Staff report

If you’re planning to stay at Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano, you can now get a massage while you’re there.

The new downtown boutique hotel, which opened in September, had a grand opening for its spa on Thursday—nearly a year after the hotel itself opened. The event was attended by members of developer Bill Griffith’s family, hotel staff, members of the San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce, and other community representatives.

“Our team is proud to open the doors to Spa at The Mission, helping our guests find balance inside and out by providing moments that are authentic to the history of the area and experiences that are Exactly Like Nothing Else,” Pam Ryan, general manager of Inn, said in a news release. “Through the leadership of our new spa manager, Donna Sullivan, Spa at The Mission is ready to invite travelers and our community to discover this sacred space to nourish and renew the mind, body and spirit.”

The 2,500-square-foot spa features four treatment rooms, treatments utilizing natural oils infused with on-site herbs, and facial treatments. Yoga and meditation services are expected to be eventually offered.

Visit innatthemissionsjc.com for more information.

