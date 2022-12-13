St. Margaret’s, Football Coach Kory Minor Part Ways after Five Seasons

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Juan Capistrano high school sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports.

By Zach Cavanagh

St. Margaret’s Episcopal School and head football coach Kory Minor are parting ways after five seasons. Minor will stay in his position through the end of December.

“I’m thankful,” Minor said. “I had great time motivating these young men and women.”

Minor, who lives in West Covina, said the school wanted to go in a different direction with someone able to spend more time on campus.

“It’s just time to explore some other opportunities that will come my way,” Minor said. “We’ll see if my phone rings.”

In his five seasons in San Juan Capistrano, Minor was renowned as a passionate motivator enthusiastically leading the Tartans from the sidelines, and often joining his players in pregame drills.

“Kory has left a lasting mark on St. Margaret’s beyond just his impact on athletics,” St. Margaret’s director of athletics Patrick Bendzick said. “With his endless positivity, unparalleled ability to inspire and motivate others, and his deep commitment to the health, well-being and growth of young people, we will miss him and his energy on campus every day, and he will always be a Tartan.”

Minor helmed the Tartans to a 34-18 record with San Joaquin League titles in his first two seasons and a third-place finish and another playoff appearance in the program’s inaugural Orange Coast League campaign last season.

In 2021, St. Margaret’s advanced to the CIF-SS Division 9 championship game as a freelance team. The Tartans went 9-5 that season and earned an at-large selection.

“We are very grateful to Coach Minor for his many contributions to St. Margaret’s and our athletics program,” Bendzick said. “Coach Minor has made a tremendous impact on the lives of countless student-athletes since his arrival six years ago, and we wish him continued success in his future endeavors.”

Minor has a long list of football bona fides. Minor was the 1994 USA Today defensive player of the year at Bishop Amat High School, a decorated linebacker at the University of Notre Dame and a standout in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers. Minor is also a successful entrepreneur and business owner.

Zach Cavanagh Zach Cavanagh is the sports editor for Picket Fence Media. Zach is a California Journalism Award winner and has covered sports in Orange County since 2013. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @ZachCav and follow our sports coverage on Twitter @SouthOCSports. Email at zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

