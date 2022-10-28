St. Margaret’s Student Gives Writing Advice to Young Kids

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

Ciara Robertson loves writing and wants to help middle school-aged and younger students in the field, so she wrote an advice book on the topic.

Ciara’s book, titled Rising Writers: A Young Author’s Guide to Creative Writing, is available to download for free at risingwriters.org. In the book, she walks students ages 10-14 through each step that goes into crafting their own story, from deciding on a subject to coming up with an ending.

Book chapters include lessons and activities.

“I began writing my book about one and a half years ago, and it took some time, because it was unlike anything I had done before,” said Ciara, 16, who attends St. Margaret’s Episcopal School in San Juan Capistrano. “I poured myself into every detail, down to the stories and layout of the worksheet pages.”

Ciara Robertson, who is a junior at St. Margaret’s Episcopal School, has authored a book that gives creative writing advice to kids aged 10 to 14 years old. Photo: Courtesy of Ciara Robertson

Ciara proudly notes that she even came up with the cover design. She said she directed her advice to the 10-14 age group, because there “just isn’t a lot out there for this age group.”

Her love of writing began with a passion for reading, which she started doing in preschool. She got into creative writing in the sixth grade and took her first creative writing class in seventh grade. She is currently a junior, writes for her school newspaper and teaches free teen creative writing classes at the Laguna Niguel Library.

“Looking to the future, I am definitely looking for other opportunities to inspire a love of writing in kids through the book,” she said. “I am also hopeful to find new and exciting writing adventures to further my own literary story, possibly in the form of an internship next summer.”

