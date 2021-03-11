St. Margaret’s Students Help Spruce Up San Juan Elementary

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

San Juan Elementary School has new outside lighting, courtesy of a trio of students from St. Margaret’s Episcopal School.

The three students—Gabriela Sanchez, 17; Italivi Diaz, 17; and Ulises Ramirez, 18—celebrated their community project with city and school officials during a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday, March 9. The students wanted to enhance the school’s lighting to make the area safer, and received training and funding from the Dragon Kim Fellowship Program.

“It just feels surreal, because we started this process a year ago, and it all just started with one idea,” Diaz said. “It makes you realize if you keep moving forward and trying your best, you can actually accomplish a lot of things.”

From left: St. Margaret’s Episcopal School students Ulises Ramirez, Italivi Diaz, and Gabriela Sanchez led a project to install new outside lighting at San Juan Elementary. Photo: Collin Breaux

