Star Motors Owner Starts Nonprofit to Teach Auto-Mechanic Skills

By Collin Breaux

The trade workforce is lacking nowadays—particularly when it comes to auto mechanics, according to Star Motors European Service owner Chris Knuth.

In order to rejuvenate that sector and give those in need a second chance, Knuth has started a nonprofit that will teach people professional car repair skills—with an aim towards securing employment in a shop.

Knuth is the founder of APAC Automotive Institute (ATI), a nonprofit intended to instruct veterans, people re-entering society from incarceration, individuals who are recovering from substance abuse and other at-risk populations. He hopes to get the program fully operational this month after hosting a grand opening and ribbon-cutting on June 28.

Students will go through a free 10-month training program that includes various modules and an eventual graduation. They will then get to work in a shop, as long as that shop offers ongoing education and employee benefits. Participants are able to graduate early if they demonstrate enough proficiency.

Knuth highlighted the importance of continuing education for program graduates, because the auto repair industry is one that can change over time.

APAC ATI training will take place at Star Motors (32961 Calle Perfecto in San Juan Capistrano), a luxury repair shop that has served South Orange County drivers for more than 30 years.

Knuth came up with the idea for APAC ATI when he and his wife went to Uganda with friends in January 2020. He saw there was a need for car-repair skills there, and subsequently wanted to set up a project to address the deficiency.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to those international plans.

“I thought I would just start a nonprofit in California,” Knuth said. “This training model was created from the apprentice program we’ve had at Star Motors since 2014.”

The nonprofit’s ambitions already went through what could be considered a pilot program of sorts, since two apprentices hired last year by Star Motors have since gone on to work in the Star Motors shop as technicians after going through a similar program.

The first step for potential students is filling out an application for the program, which is available on the nonprofit’s website at apacati.org.

“Once (they fill out an application), we will screen them for aptitude,” Knuth said.

Part of that screening involves an interview.

The potential for a second chance at life that students are offered isn’t just merely turning their life around. It could be an opportunity to live comfortably, since Knuth notes it’s common for auto technicians to make six figures.

That pay range can be more appealing when one considers that recent college graduates who didn’t go the trade route can be saddled with student debt.

“Our students are going to come into this debt-free,” Knuth said.

As for how the reception has been so far in the local area toward APAC ATI, Knuth said people in San Juan Capistrano have been welcoming.

“The grand opening was awesome. It was fun to bring the community together and celebrate this,” Knuth said. “I’ve had my head down for the past two years working on this. What made an impact on me during the ribbon-cutting was members of the community voicing their support and seeing how this was needed.”

Knuth hopes that endorsement continues as APAC ATI further takes shape.

“I was intentional about making it a nonprofit, because I want the support of the community,” he said.

Collin Breaux

Collin Breaux covers San Juan Capistrano and other South Orange County news as the City Editor for The Capistrano Dispatch. Before moving to California, he covered Hurricane Michael, politics and education in Panama City, Florida. He can be reached by email at cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com

