Statewide Stay-at-Home Order Issued in California During Coronavirus Pandemic

By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide stay-at-home order Thursday, March 19, as the state deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

The order goes into effect Thursday night and is in place until further notice.

“We are confident the people of California will abide by it,” Newsom said during a press conference.

Essential services will remain open such as gas stations, pharmacies, grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, take-out and delivery restaurants, banks and laundromats/laundry services, according to the state government’s website.

“Essential state and local government functions will also remain open, including law enforcement and offices that provide government programs and services,” the website said.

This is a developing story.