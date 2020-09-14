Structural Damage Avoided During Saturday Afternoon Fire in San Juan Capistrano

Staff report
The Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) contained a vegetation fire in San Juan Capistrano on Saturday, Sept. 12.
The brush fire occurred at 6:07 p.m. in the Highland Drive/Windsor Drive area and was 1.2 acres. There were no injuries or structural damage, said public information officer Capt. Greg Barta.
Two water towers were imminently threatened, and nearby homes could have been threatened if the fire had spread, said Barta.
An investigation on the cause was underway at the time of the fire.
Fires have recently broken out across California, resulting in smoky odors and hazy air conditions throughout the state, including in Orange County.
