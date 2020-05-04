Student is Finalist in Artistic Spotlight Program

Staff report

A student at Capistrano Connections Academy is a finalist in the ballet category for the Music Center Spotlight program, which celebrates the creative performances of Southern California students.

Ashley Lew is 16 and a junior at the San Juan Capistrano school. A virtual Grande Finale performance is scheduled to air on May 30, 7 p.m., at musiccenter.org.

Capistrano Connections Academy student Ashley Lew has been recognized for her ballet skills. Photo: Jazzley Faith

“The event features Tony Award winner and Spotlight alum Lindsay Mendez as this year’s host, along with performances by each Grand Prize finalist, an inside look at each finalist’s Spotlight experience and messages from notable Spotlight alumni including Matthew Rushing and Melinda Sullivan,” a press release said.

Fourteen finalists overall were named, with two finalists in each of the seven categories, which include acting and jazz instrumental. The Music Center’s Spotlight Grand Finale is also a fundraiser benefit for the program.