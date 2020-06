Staff report

San Juan Hills High School students Nicolas Bello and Ashlynn Mathews recently made masks for the CUSD Food and Nutrition Services team, CUSD Insider reported.

Medical and 3D printing clubs the students belonged to previously collaborated to design prosthetic limbs for people in other countries. Bello and Mathews said they wanted to help the community and be involved in the community. Visit cusdinsider.org for more information.