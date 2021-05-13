Summer Concerts Return to HTC Park

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

San Juan Summer Nites Concerts will be back on at Historic Town Center Park in downtown San Juan Capistrano on Aug. 18 and Sept. 15. The events will be from 6-8 p.m.

The concerts are generally held every year but did not occur in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Events are gradually resuming as state-imposed restrictions are lifted because of low COVID-19 cases and continuing vaccinations.

HTC Park has been recently fenced off for turf renovation in anticipation of the concert series returning.

