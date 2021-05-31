Summer Food Program to Provide Free Meals to At-Risk Children

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County will host a Summer Food Service Program this year at numerous sites throughout the county, including in San Juan Capistrano. The distribution site at the Boys & Girls Club in San Juan Capistrano starts June 7 and runs through August 11. Times are Monday through Friday, noon-12:30 for lunch and 3-3:30 p.m. for snack times.

Another site at YMCA-San Juan Capistrano in Ambuehl Elementary also starts on June 7 and will continue through August 12. It is open every weekday except Wednesdays, with the same hours as the Boys & Girls Club site.

“Free meals will be provided to all children, without eligibility documentation, who are 18 years of age and younger,” a news release said. “The program will allow children at risk of hunger to have access to nutritious lunches and snacks during summer break. To find the nearest open site, call 211 or text 898211 for hours of distribution.”

Chicken wraps, fruit, milk, and turkey sandwiches, and other foods will be served. The program is intended for children from families that struggle financially, especially in the midst of an ongoing health and economic crisis, with distributions at sites that are near schools with at least 50 percent or more of students who qualify to receive a free or reduced meal.

