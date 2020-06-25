Summer Reading Program Allows for Contactless Pickup Option

By Costa Beavin-Pappas

The OC Public Library is hosting its annual summer reading program through Aug 2. This year, the program has been changed to allow participants a contactless method of picking up books.

The program has established a curbside pickup option for members to place book items on hold. From there, they can drive to the libraries to pick up their books and then return items to the bookdrop when completed.

The summer reading program is open to all kids, teenagers and adults who want to read more. Throughout the program, participants will win badges and earn points for the books they finish. Contactless curbside delivery for library materials began on June 16.

For more information or to place a hold on a book for pickup, contact catalog.ocpl.org.