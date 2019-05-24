Summer Trolley Service Rolls into San Juan Next Month

Staff

The free weekend trolley service returns to San Juan Capistrano next month.

Beginning June 7, those visiting San Juan’s downtown corridor on the weekends can utilize the trolley to get around the district.

The service will incorporate two trolleys on a 20-minute loop throughout the downtown district, extending from La Zanja and Camino Capistrano to Stonehill Drive and Del Obispo Street—the Dana Point Trolley connection.

The trolley is scheduled to run Fridays from 5-9 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. The program will also include holiday services for Independence Day on July 4 and Labor Day on Sept. 2, which will mark the end of this year’s program.

The service will also be offered from 4-9 p.m. during the San Juan Summer Nites Concert Series at HTC Park on certain Wednesdays this summer.

Tom Toman, the city’s public works director, can answer questions regarding the summer trolley service. He can be reached by phone at 949.234.4580 or via email at ttoman@sanjuancapistrano.org.