Commonwealth of Massachusetts

The Trial Court

Probate and Family Court

Hampden, Division

Docket Number: HD03D1652DV1

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION AND MAILING

RENEE N FAGAN, Plantiff(s)

v.

MARK A LEONE, Defendant(s)

To the above-named Defendant:

A complaint has been presented to this Court by Renee Fagan, plaintiff, on Complaint for Modification.

You are required to serve upon – Renee Fagan – plaintiff, whose address is 178 Oak Hollow Road, Springfield, MA 01128, your answer on or before October 27, 2022. If you fail to do so, the court will proceed to the hearing and adjudication of this action. You are also required to file a copy of your answer in the office of the Register of this Court at Springfield.

Witness, Barbara M. Hyland, Esquire, First Justice of said Court at Springfield, this twenty-second day of July, 2022.

Rosemary A. Saccomani – Register of Probate

Published in: The Capistrano Dispatch, Aug 12, 2022

