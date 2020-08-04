By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

A suspect was arrested after an alleged residential burglary in San Juan Capistrano on Thursday, July 30.

Francois Chevrier, the suspect, was booked into jail for burglary and violation of a restraining order after he allegedly made his way into a residence in the 27000 block of Via Madrina, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) said.

Deputies were called to the area at approximately 10:15 p.m. Chevrier allegedly made his way into the residence prior to their arrival.

“When deputies arrived, they learned the suspect was known to the residence but was barred from being there by a restraining order,” OCSD said. “A perimeter was established and just after midnight, the suspect was taken into custody without incident.”