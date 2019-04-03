A group of girls representing Ricardo’s Place Restaurant during the 2019 Swallows Day Parade practice their routine. Photo: Shawn Raymundo
Swallows Day Parade Video, Photo Gallery Gives Closer Look at Annual Event

It’s been more than a week since the 61st Annual Swallows Day Parade rode into San Juan Capistrano, but that doesn’t mean the fun and excitement have to end. Check out the video coverage of this year’s parade and Mercado Street Faire below. And be sure to also scroll through the photo gallery that features some additional photos taken of the staging area before the March 23 event.

Video: C&H Media

Photo Gallery

