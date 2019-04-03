Swallows Day Parade Video, Photo Gallery Gives Closer Look at Annual Event

It’s been more than a week since the 61st Annual Swallows Day Parade rode into San Juan Capistrano, but that doesn’t mean the fun and excitement have to end. Check out the video coverage of this year’s parade and Mercado Street Faire below. And be sure to also scroll through the photo gallery that features some additional photos taken of the staging area before the March 23 event.

Video: C&H Media

Photo Gallery of SwallowsDayStaging1 Alex McClary, a seventh grader from Capistrano Valley Christian Schools, does a drumming exercise to warm up before the parade on March 23. Photo: Shawn Raymundo SwallowsDayStaging6 While waiting for the parade to begin, a group of kids from Mission Basilica School goof around in their swallows costumes and Western wear. Photo: Shawn Raymundo SwallowsDayStaging4 The Mormon Battalion group begins lining up to march in the parade. Photo: Shawn Raymundo SwallowsDayStaging2 A group of girls representing Ricardo's Place Restaurant during the 2019 Swallows Day Parade practice their routine. Photo: Shawn Raymundo SwallowsDayStaging8 San Juan Capistrano resident Juliana Butoco Bianchi, 39, and her 3-year-old daughter, Jiada Antonia Brutoco Bianchi, pose for a photo before marching in the parade with the Italian Club. Photo: Shawn Raymundo SwallowsDayStaging7 San Juan Capistrano Pack 12 Cub Scout Jeremiah Bond, 10, spends his downtime before the parade playing with Brooklyn from the Canine Companions for Independence. Photo: Shawn Raymundo SwallowsDayStaging3 Father Domingo Romero of Legion of Mary coordinates with the rest of his group. Photo: Shawn Raymundo SwallowsDayStaging5 A group of kids with the Zen Dojos Martial Arts Academy huddle around as they wait for the parade to start. Photo: Shawn Raymundo