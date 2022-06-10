Swallows Inn Foundation Announces 2nd Nordeck Charity Golf Tournament

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Staff report

The second-ever iteration of The Nordeck Charity Golf Tournament is scheduled for July 15 at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club, 2677 Avery Parkway, in Mission Viejo.

The event is named for San Juan Capistrano icon and former Swallow’s Inn owner Steve Nordeck, who owned the popular local bar up until his death in June 2018 from cancer at the age of 76. Proceeds from the tournament will go toward the Swallows Inn Foundation, which was started by Nordeck and is also organizing the event.

The nonprofit has provided assistance to many local organizations, including the J.F. Shea Center for Therapeutic Riding, San Juan Capistrano Equestrian Coalition, 11th Marines, Boys and Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley, the San Juan Capistrano Historical Society and the Open Space Foundation, according to a news release.

The inaugural Nordeck Charity Golf Tournament in 2019 attracted more than 100 local golfers and brought in roughly $8,000 that went toward charitable efforts.

“We hope you can join us to enjoy this great event and to celebrate the profound and long-lasting impact Steve had on us personally, and for the influence he had on our community,” the Swallows Inn Foundation said in a news release.

Various hole sponsorships are available, ranging from gold at $1,500 to platinum at $300, with other price levels in between. For more information, call 949.922.8704, email thenordeckgolf@gmail.com, or visit the Facebook page for The Nordeck Golf Tournament.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

