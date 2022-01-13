Swallows Parade Kick-Off Concert to Feature Country Artist Walker Hayes

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Staff report

The annual Swallows Day Parade is on tap to return in March—and with it, a new concert to kick off that weekend’s festivities in San Juan Capistrano.

The musical event will be held the day before the parade on Friday, March 11, at The Outpost venue in the Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park. Country artist Walker Hayes is the headliner.

Hayes’ songs have racked up millions of listens on Spotify and other platforms, including his hit “Fancy Like.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting on Friday, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m., and can be purchased at sanjuanoutpost.com or eventbrite.com.

Photo: Courtesy of The OutPost

General admission tickets are $39 and limited-capacity “Golden Circle” tickets are $55.

A portion of all ticket proceeds will go to support the San Juan Capistrano Fiesta Association, a nonprofit that organizes the parade and related events.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

