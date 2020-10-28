Taco Bell Reopening in San Juan Capistrano

Staff report

After being closed for remodeling, the Taco Bell location in San Juan Capistrano will hold a grand reopening on Saturday, Oct. 31.

The fast food restaurant at 31771 Del Obispo Street has undergone renovations since late June. The modifications are part of what Taco Bell calls a Modern Explorer design, which the company said is “inspired by the farm to table movement” and “uses an open kitchen concept in the restaurant” so customers can watch their food be prepared.

The first 200 customers at the Saturday reopening will receive a free taco.

The Taco Bell location on Del Obispo Street is reopening Saturday, Oct. 31. Photo: Collin Breaux