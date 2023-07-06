By Clara Helm

Remote work has only increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but more businesses and individuals are seeking spaces to collaborate and move away from the distraction of their apartments or homes.

To fill this demand for coworking space in San Juan Capistrano, TailoredSpace has begun constructing its eighth coworking operation, set to open this September.

The San Juan Capistrano location is being built at 27131 Calle Arroyo #1722 and is approximately 14,000 square feet of space. This will mark the company’s first coworking operation that has a full scope of amenities in the city.

“While we have seen an increase in the number of people working from home, there are still shortcomings with that choice for many professionals who need another option for privacy, collaboration, and a professional environment,” co-founder Drew Sanden said in a media release.

Sanden worked as an office broker for 16 years and saw a demand for flexible month-to-month leasing for businesses with fixed pricing.

Already established in seven cities, including Carlsbad, Chino Hills, Corona, Rancho Cucamonga, and Riverside, TailoredSpace has grown with the increasing demand for alternative workspaces.

The coworking spaces have expanded in popularity, noted Sanden, with the offices having an average 90% occupancy across all Southern California locations.

TailoredSpace offers coworking desks, offices and micro-suites that suit various business needs. Renting a desk at one of its campuses costs $225 a month, fitting for those who have dynamic hours and individual schedules.

Its offices cost $695 a month and its suites vary in pricing, both accommodating bigger teams for businesses that need private workspaces.

A unique feature of these spaces is that they are rapidly constructed. The company’s moveable walls at each location allow businesses to tailor their fully furnished suites to the number of offices and desks, only taking TailoredSpaces 24 hours to construct.

All memberships come with communal spaces, such as lounge areas with couches, outside seating and kitchens, as well as conference rooms members can rent hourly. These areas allow members to participate in the communal and community-based work environment.

One of TailoredSpace’s biggest draws is its proximity to its members. According to Sanden, 80% of its members live within a 5-mile radius, and offices have been filled mostly with service-based companies.

“Historically, when we talk about coworking, it’s recognized as larger urban spaces that tend to target Fortune 1000 firms,” Sanden shared in the release. “But this traditional model is missing the growing demand from small to mid-sized companies in suburban markets.”

Cities such as San Juan Capistrano are just the type of location that bigger coworking companies may overlook. But TailoredSpace specifically looks for these suburban hubs, noted Sanden, because of their high per-capita income, easy freeway access and walkable retail amenities.

The San Juan Capistrano TailorSpace location is housed in the Capo Business Center, which has been family owned and run by the Seligman Group for 35 years.

Seligman Group Asset Manager Ryan Coopersmith said in the release that the coworking space will be a great asset for their existing tenets who could use conference spaces and small businesses.

“We recognized the lack of professional coworking space in San Juan Capistrano, said Coopersmith, “and actively sought out a partnership with an established operator who understood how to capitalize on the increasing demand from small businesses.”