Target Still Moving into Former Ralphs Location

By Collin Breaux

Target, a general merchandise retailer with stores in all 50 states, is still planning to move into the former Ralphs grocery store space, according to property landlord Andrew Stroscher.

The chain store will be moving into the spot on Del Obispo Street sometime in 2020 with a small-format store. Stroscher said, as a rough estimate, Target could come in some time mid-to-late 2020.

“It’s not going to be in the springtime,” Stroscher said.

In a letter to the city, Target officials said their small-format store concept provides guests with a “convenient in-store experience for that quick trip.”

“Target’s interest in locating a store within San Juan Capistrano is rooted in the growing desire of residents of local neighborhoods to not have to leave their community to get their basic daily goods and services, as well as many residents seeking to take advantage of online shopping,” the letter said. “Regardless of the size of the store, Target integrates sustainable practices, from the products that we offer to the way we operate our store.”

Smaller Target stores like the incoming one tend to tailor goods to people in their area, Stroscher said. Proposed features for the Del Obispo Street store include signage and accessibility improvements within the parking lot, according to a development application with the city.

“The best thing about Target is it will cater to all the different demographics in San Juan Capistrano,” Stroscher said. “Once it’s in, I think the townspeople will be really happy.”

The letter from Target also said the company would reinvest in the building by updating the mechanical and plumbing systems and using LED lighting systems. Target also proposed a few modifications while keeping with the existing architectural style.

Ralphs did not respond to a request for comment.