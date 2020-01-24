Target Still Planning to Move into San Juan Capistrano

Staff report

Target is still on track to move into the former Ralphs spot on Del Obispo Street, according to building owner Andrew Stroscher.

Target has been renovating the building and will open later this year. No specific date has been given.

The general shopping center on Del Obispo Street is being redone, Stroscher said. The Citibank site will be taken over by Chick-fil-A. There will be three tenants after renovation, whereas previously there had been nine.

“By this spring, the entire center will be shut down,” Stroscher said. “By the time it opens up, it will be a new shopping center.”