TASTE Festival Rings in Spring at The Ecology Center

Some community events are happening again in San Juan Capistrano as COVID-19 case numbers level off and restrictions are lifted. A new event is The Ecology Center’s TASTE festival, which is scheduled to launch April 24-25 for the Earth Day weekend, weather permitting.

TASTE groups will be limited to 10 or fewer participants, and attendees are welcome to purchase a full group block of tickets for their family and group of friends, The Ecology Center said on its website.

Attendees will get to learn about what happens to strawberries when they grow, sample some, and enjoy some musical entertainment.

“After completing the GROW–EAT–MAKE stations, it’s time to pick your own,” the event description said. “Strawberry season U-Pick has been a tradition on this land for over 25 years, and we are honored to uphold this region’s agricultural heritage. Explore our four unique Regenerative organic berry varieties–Fronteras, San Andreas, Camarosa, and Albion!”

Masks are required for adults, and TASTE events will happen every Saturday until the berries run out. Cost is $15 per person. Visit theecologycenter.org for more information.

