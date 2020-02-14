Taste of San Juan 2020

This year’s annual Taste of San Juan event once again brought the community together for food and fun on Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Reata Park & Event Center. Restaurants such as Hennessey’s Tavern and Trevor’s at the Tracks offered food samplings, and their representatives chatted with attendees.

More than 20 restaurants, pubs, and wineries participated. JB and the Big Circle Riders provided live music.

The categories and winners for this year:

Overall winner: Sol Agave

Best main course: O’Neill’s Bar and Grill at Arroyo Trabuco, winner, and Rancho Capistrano Winery, runner-up

Best dessert: JD Flannel Donuts, winner, and Sweet Home Capistrano Bakery & Cafe, runner-up

Most original dish: Sol Agave, winner, and Taqueros Mexican Restaurant, runner-up

Best appetizer: Five Vines Wine Bar, winner, and Sundried Tomato American Bistros & Catering, runner-up.

Here are other photos, some provided by the San Juan Capistrano Fiesta Association, which hosted the event: