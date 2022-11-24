Teen Wellness Center Looks to Open Support Space in San Juan Capistrano

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

The Wellness & Prevention Center—a local organization that helps teens lead healthy lives—recently celebrated a $100,000 donation from the James Henry Ransom Foundation that will go toward a youth service and support space.

The space will be called allcove and most likely located in San Juan Capistrano, Wellness & Prevention Center Executive Director Susan Parmelee said. The Wellness & Prevention Center plans to open allcove in August 2023.

“A young person might stop in to feel connected to other youth through an art or gaming activity, seek advice about academics or careers, meet with a mental health or medical professional or to just find a moment of calm from the pressures of the outside world,” an informational flyer said. “Orange County allcove will be an Innovative partnership between the University of California, Irvine and the Wellness & Prevention Center, who will open up a hub-and-spoke model with allcove centers on the UC Irvine campus and in South Orange County.”

The center is intended to feel like a welcoming sanctuary where kids can always return and will be designed for youth by youth, the flyer said. The James Henry Ransom Foundation aims to help adolescents with their mental and behavioral health and is named for James Ransom, a teenager who killed himself after undergoing personality changes following a concussion sustained in football.

