The Coach House Continues to be Closed

Staff report

While they may be broadcasting online livestream concerts for people to watch from home, The Coach House has still not opened its doors for in-person music shows during the COVID-19 health crisis.

State guidelines currently prohibit concert venues from being open. Gary Folgner, owner of The Coach House, said they’re ready to get back up and running when it’s safe and permissible to do so.

“It’s very weird,” Folgner said of the now-empty space. “To not be doing this is crazy. I’ve done this for 30-some years.”

TOMMY EMMANUEL is hosting a live-stream event featuring ANDY MCKEE on August 29th THIS SATURDAY at 6PM !

The tickets are $15 and proceeds are benefitting The Coach House. You can purchase them through the link below!https://t.co/pouHIOjbIZ pic.twitter.com/hREvyLKyzk — The Coach House (@Coach_House) August 26, 2020

Previously scheduled concerts have been canceled. Before the pandemic hit, notable names graced the stage of the San Juan Capistrano entertainment spot, including punk band X and Pat Boone.

“I get calls asking, ‘When are you going to open?’ ” Folgner said.

Folgner said safety is foremost when considering reopening.

“The last thing I want to do is cause anyone to die,” Folgner said. “Until a cure comes for this, we’ll pretty much be closed.”