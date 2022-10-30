The Cowgirl Designer: The Mews and Rise of the ‘Barndominium’

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Marlene Holmquist

The morning of June 9, 2015, was filled with more anticipatory butterflies than I could have ever imagined. In less than 12 hours, I was to experience the thrill of riding horseback across Hyde Park in London, see the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace, and feel the overwhelming awe of the play Warhorse at The New London Theatre. That was a bucket list ‘horse day’ for this cowgirl!

According to Wikipedia, a mews is “a row or courtyard of stables and carriage houses with living quarters above them, built behind large city houses before motor vehicles replaced horses in the early 20th century.” London still has rows of mews right in the middle of the bustling city, as you can see in the photo of us saddling up before we took our ride. The feeling of imagining others doing the same thing, in the same place hundreds of years ago, actually gave me goosebumps.

Photo: Courtesy of Marlene Holmquist

In 1989, U.S. real estate developer Karl Nilson coined the term “Barndominium” (the modern-day mews) as he planned a development to convert horse barns into homes. In the last 10-12 years, the concept has again gained momentum, as has barnwood for flooring and furniture. Even if you do not own a horse to stable on the first floor, the convenience of a combined-use residence provides function and economy.

Right now, today, we are creating our own history here in San Juan Capistrano. Ranches have gradually disappeared, but our love for horses has never waned. California alone has more than 700,000 of them. And surprisingly, only 28% of horse owners have a salary topping $100,000. Fifty miles of horse and biking trails, our existing and planned horse stables, and the Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park, keep strong our standing as “The Horse Capital of the West Coast.” Is it in our future to become the “Barndominium” capital?

Photo: Courtesy of Marlene Holmquist

Marlene Holmquist, ASID, owns Luxury Ranch Interior Design, a full-service interior design company specializing in remodels for residences and small businesses. An avid equestrian known as “The Cowgirl Designer,” she is a member of the San Juan Capistrano Equestrian Coalition and Las Vaqueras Women’s Riding Club. luxury-ranch.com or thecowgirldesigner.com.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

