The Ecology Center Enters into Philanthropic Partnership

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Staff report
The Ecology Center—a community farm and educational center in San Juan Capistrano—and Irvine-based adult beverage company Avana Sparking Cocktails now have a philanthropic agreement.
Avana will donate 50 cents for each case purchased of their products to The Ecology Center’s Nourishing Neighbors program, which provides food-insecure families with weekly meals, the beverage company announced on Instagram.
comments (0)