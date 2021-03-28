The Ecology Center Launches New Retail Nursery

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

As a benefit to people who have been participating in more outdoor activities and gardening during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Ecology Center opened a new retail nursery on March 13 stocked with organic vegetable and herb seedlings, fruit trees, medicinal perennials, and native plants.

“The Ecology Center nursery will offer bulk organic compost and potting soil, growing tools and accessories, worm bins, rain barrels, and even DIY plans for building raised beds,” The Ecology Center said in a news release.

The nursery is part of The Ecology Center’s work toward encouraging ecological stewardship in the community.

“Our seasonal plant sales and workshops will now have a permanent home, staffed by our knowledgeable team members who are passionate about sharing their expertise and resources,” the press release said. “Like all of our endeavors at The Ecology Center, the nursery is an effort toward the transformation of our community into a culture of doers.”

