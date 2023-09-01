OC Board Supervisor Katrina Foley

By Fifth District Supervisor Katrina Foley

As summer ends, my office began work on our fall programming.

First, I continue to work toward a County Master Plan for Aging to identify and address the needs of our aging population.

Orange County includes more than 650,000 older Americans living in our communities, with projections to double by 2060. A recent report in the Orange County Register discussed the lack of collected, systemic data needed by the county to work with our partners to better serve residents as they grow older.

We remain committed to our Master Plan for Aging process to collect this data and plan for future housing, health care, walkability, transportation, employment, recreation and other needs.

I invite everyone to participate in the District 5 Senior Summit on Oct. 27 at Soka University, as an attendee, a vendor for our resource fair, or as a speaker for our program.

We will also host numerous public stakeholder events in the district at our senior centers and other community centers to collect information through our county’s survey for the Master Plan for Aging.

We hope you will all participate in our efforts, and share your ideas, thoughts, and concerns to help us plan for the future. Learn more at officeonaging.ocgov.com/master-plan-aging. If your organization wants us to join for a presentation, please contact my office.

Our first meeting of our Dana Point Harbor Oversight Advisory Committee kicked off on Aug. 2. Our members received updates on the status of the Harbor Revitalization from OC Parks, CEO Real Estate, and the Dana Point Harbor Partners (DPHP).

We discussed the goals and expectations for the group. Each committee member shared the concerns of the residents they’ve heard echoed throughout the community. Each member received the Audit of Dana Point Harbor Partners, the lease agreement between DPHP and the county, and an update on the Local Coastal Plan working through the Coastal Commission.

We continue to work with Dana Point Harbor Partners to keep the project on time and construction ready to start in January 2024.

We planned out each monthly meeting through January 2024 and planned to select a chair and secretary at our September meeting. I look forward to the diverse perspectives of those serving our committee and the spirited discussion, which will undoubtedly lead to policy recommendations for our public harbor.

As supervisor, I continue to monitor our sand replenishment projects. This month, Tropical Storm Hilary touched down in Orange County. Fortunately, we escaped serious storm impacts, but there is no doubt our county was well-prepared.

We lost many trees that will be replaced. Otherwise, OC Parks reported no adverse impacts to our sand replenishment efforts at Capo Beach. OC Public Works also reported no significant issues in District 5 and along our flood channels.

I remain grateful to our entire County Emergency Operations Center for their fantastic work.

If your home received storm damage, standard homeowner, renter, and commercial insurance policies normally cover wind and storm damage. However, you may need to check with your insurance provider whether you’re covered for flood damage.

Learn more about next steps from the California Department of Insurance by visiting insurance.ca.gov or calling 800.927.4357.

Finally, I invite the community to join me at the following events.

On Sept. 13, I plan to host a Coffee & Conversations with Katrina at the Balboa Island Museum at 9 a.m. RSVP here: tinyurl.com/KFCoffeeChat.

On Sept. 27, join me and OC Parks staff for a guided Wellness Wednesdays Walk at William R. Mason Regional Park at 9 a.m. Learn about our local ecosystems from park rangers and naturalists.

Elected in 2022, Katrina Foley represents the Fifth Supervisorial District on the Orange County Board of Supervisors. She was previously elected to serve the Second District from 2021-2022.