Country music fans should mark their calendars for March 12, as Gary Allan is scheduled to perform in San Juan Capistrano.

Allan will perform at The OutPost, a venue at the Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park that is increasingly becoming a country music hub.

Allan is known for hit songs “Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain),” “Right Where I Need to Be” and “Watching Airplanes.”

Tickets can be purchased at sanjuanoutpost.com.