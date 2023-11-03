Registration is now open for those looking to participate in Rancho Mission Viejo’s seventh annual Turkey Trot on The Ranch.

On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, participants can run or walk in the event’s 10K or 5K races through the expanding RMV community. There will also be a Little Gobbler’s 1K race for adults with children aged between 5 and 10.

Registration for the 10K, suggested for those 13 years and older, is $35 plus a $3.10 sign-up fee. For those looking to race in the 5K, registration is $25 plus a $2.50 sign-up fee, while the cost to participate in the Gobbler’s 1K is $10 plus a $1.60 sign-up fee.

According to The Ranch, all proceeds from the Turkey Trot will go toward the community’s Nature Reserve, which offers education programs and leads conservation efforts of the land.

Both the 10K and 5K races will start at The Pavillion, located at 2 Tierno Road, Rancho Mission Viejo, and end at Sendero Field, 29201 Ortega Highway. The Gobbler’s 1K will start from Sendero Field, and take participants in the loop pathway around the park.

The 10K is scheduled to start at 8 a.m., while the 5K is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. The 1K race is set to begin at 10 a.m.

The Turkey Trot, The Ranch also noted, is a rain or shine event.

Additionally, The Ranch is also looking for volunteers to take on certain tasks and roles during the event. Opportunities include being a course monitor, course flagger, medal distributor, or photographer, as well as manning the hydration and snack stations, recording racers at the finish line or even becoming the event’s Turkey Mascot.

Parking and RanchRide shuttle service for the event are free, with shuttles starting pick ups from all locations at 6:45 a.m. Participants and spectators can view a list of shuttle stop locations and timetables at ranchride.net or by searching the Turkey Trot menu on the RanchLife app.

The deadline to register is 9 a.m. the day of the event.

Those wanting to learn more about this year’s Turkey Trot can contact The Ranch ahead of the race day by calling 949.625.6500 or emailing ranchlife@rmvranchlife.com.