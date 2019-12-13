By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

The Reserve at Rancho Mission Viejo offers visitors a peek at nature. The habitat preserve consists of thousands of acres and is intended to help animals and plants thrive, though public programs allow the community to benefit from the open space, too.

Coastal sage scrub, oak woodlands and vernal pools are a few of the preserved habitats, according to a fact sheet. The Reserve has scientific management and land monitoring in place to ensure the area remains intact.

The Reserve stems from a 1990 agreement that Rancho Mission Viejo proprietors voluntarily entered into with wildlife and resource agencies for the preparation of a comprehensive conservation plan, a fact sheet stated. That plan became the Southern Subregional Habitat Conservation Plan, approved in 2007.

Hikes are conducted at The Reserve throughout the year, including ridge to ridge hikes, which Education and Public Programs Manager Leeta Latham called a recreational event.

“It’s a great hike,” Latham said. “When you get to the top of each of the ridges, you get a good view of the reserve.”

Usually, 15 to 20 people participate in a hike.

Hikers get to check out some of the plants near the path, and sometimes wildlife is spotted. Participants get a chance to exercise and see what’s on the trails. Those who participate are usually looking to walk a couple of miles, Latham said.

Students also come out to get a look at The Reserve, with the visits adding to the education they get in a classroom. Some students use binoculars while bird-watching and get a chance to identify insects.

“The biggest thing I think they love about it is the experience in nature,” Latham said. “It’s all hands-on and interactive.”

The Reserve is also said to be a great spot for astronomy since there isn’t much light pollution. Family astronomy nights for kids and parents to come gaze at and learn about the stars have been organized. Astronomers tend to point their telescopes at different points of interest, Latham said.

“I really enjoy the astronomy nights because they’re really relaxing,” Latham said.

There are also summer camp opportunities for kids. Volunteer opportunities are also available to help re-plant native plants, remove invasive plants and other ways of helping. For more information, visit rmvreserve.org.