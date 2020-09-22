The Reserve Hosts Outdoor Yoga Sessions

By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

People looking to stay active and steady their minds through yoga can still do so in South Orange County, without having to be crammed shoulder-to-shoulder while indoors.

The Reserve—an outdoor preserve at Rancho Mission Viejo—has instituted outdoor yoga sessions since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Laura Coley Eisenberg, executive director of The Reserve, said they have slowly brought back some events during the ongoing health crisis. The Reserve figured outdoor yoga, which was previously offered on an occasional basis, would be a good fit.

“People are more comfortable being outdoors,” Coley Eisenberg said. “We have an ideal location at our Pole Barn.”

Participants can ground themselves on the barn’s solid floor while practicing their positions. Sessions are currently limited to approximately 12 people due to social distancing guidelines.

Coley Eisenberg points to yoga’s physical and mental benefits, which are especially relevant given the tumultuous conditions unleashed by the pandemic.

“It’s all about your journey,” Coley Eisenberg said. “When you add the outdoors, it adds the extra element of getting people to relax.”

The yoga classes are usually conducted earlier in the day, given the hot conditions in California this season.

“Hopefully, you can take that relaxation with you throughout the day,” Coley Eisenberg said.

The Reserve is also hosting hikes, with social distancing. Visit rmvreserve.org for more information.