The Stand Restaurant Opens in San Juan Capistrano

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Collin Breaux | Twitter: @collin_breaux

Featured photo: Collin Breaux

People driving on Del Obispo Street near the Ortega Highway intersection now have yet another food option for dining out.

The Stand, a fast casual restaurant, held a ribbon-cutting on Monday, Dec. 6. It had a soft opening in November and is located at 31882 Del Obispo Street, Suite 160.

The restaurant—which also has locations in Rancho Santa Margarita and Newport Beach—bills itself as “American classics redefined” and has hamburgers and salads, among other items, on the menu. It also sells craft beer and wine.

“We’re thrilled to be here, super-excited to be open in San Juan,” said Executive Vice President Jason Wishengrad. “We can’t wait to get going, and our team is ready to serve you guys some great food.”

Then-Mayor John Taylor had previously eaten at the San Juan location when they opened, calling the restaurant “fantastic.”

“We’re so pleased to have you in our town. It’s a very high-quality hamburger. I can tell you that much,” Taylor said. “We wish you great success.”

Visit thestand.com for more information.

Collin Breaux

Collin Breaux covers San Juan Capistrano and other South Orange County news as the City Editor for The Capistrano Dispatch. Before moving to California, he covered Hurricane Michael, politics and education in Panama City, Florida. He can be reached by email at cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

