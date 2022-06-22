Thunderstorm Temporarily Shuts Down Laguna, Newport Beaches

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Breeana Greenberg

According to Dana Point and San Clemente city officials, beaches remain open following a summer thunderstorm this morning, June 22.

City staff for San Clemente said Marine Safety will continue to monitor the situation.

The City of Laguna Beach announced at 8:45 am. that beaches would be closed during the lighting storm and would reopen 30 minutes after the storm passed.

Similarly, Newport beach announced on Twitter beach closures from Newport Pier to Corona del Mar because of the lighting strikes off the coast. Newport Beaches reopened at 10:45 a.m.

All county beaches are currently open, according to OC Parks.

