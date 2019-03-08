JSerra girls soccer won its third straight CIF-SS championship and completed the treble with Trinity League, CIF-SS and CIF SoCal Regional titles. Photo: David Williams
Titles for Two: JSerra, St. Margaret’s Girls Soccer Seams Win CIF SoCal Regional Championships

By Zach Cavanagh

JSerra girls soccer capped off another historic season, and St. Margaret’s girls soccer exacted revenge for a CIF-SS title defeat as both teams captured CIF SoCal Regional Championships on Saturday, March 2.

The JSerra girls soccer completed its dominant march to the finish line.

On Feb. 23, the Lions won their third straight CIF-SS Division 1 championship with a 3-0 win over Los Alamitos at Warren High School in Downey. JSerra got set-piece goals from Rachel Bastone and Bella Beltran, and Isabella D’Aquila scored her 134th and final goal of her record-breaking JSerra career in the game’s dying seconds.

JSerra, ranked No. 2 nationally, played without D’Aquila in the regionals as D’Aquila joined the United States U20 national team in Spain. However, the Lions didn’t skip a beat with a 3-0 win over San Luis Obispo and a 3-1 win over Our Lady Peace of San Diego. JSerra again met up with Los Alamitos, ranked No. 3 nationally, in the Division I Regional Final.

Samantha Williams scored twice and Abby Lynch also scored to clinch JSerra’s second regional title in three seasons, 3-1.

St. Margaret’s returned to the scene of the CIF crime and righted a wrong.

On Feb. 23, the Tartans lost in bizarre fashion as a penalty-kick shootout at La Salle High School in Pasadena was prematurely ended by miscount of the shots by the referees. After the trophies and championship T-shirts had already been handed out, the teams returned to the field and La Salle made a final kick to win the CIF-SS Division 4 title, 2-2 (4-2).

St. Margaret’s wanted a rematch and earned it with a 4-0 win over Roosevelt of Los Angeles and a penalty-kick win over Ramona, 0-0 (6-5).

The Tartans returned to La Salle for the Division IV Regional Final and followed a similar script, but St. Margaret’s rewrote the ending.

St. Margaret’s overcame another one-goal deficit and took a one-goal lead with strikes from Charlotte Jones and Juliet Ballard to win its first regional title, 2-1.

