Top San Juan Hills, JSerra, St. Margaret’s Football Players Announce College Commitments

Compiled by Zach Cavanagh

With football training camps not all that far away, some top high school players around town entering their senior seasons announced commitments to Division 1 universities.

After a great unofficial visit and a great talk with @coachdavenichol I am proud to say that I am 100% committed to Washington State University!! 🔴⚪️🔴 @WSUCougarFB #GoCougs #CVE pic.twitter.com/VsCKi7YNCn — Joey Hobert (@joey_hobert12) June 11, 2019

San Juan Hills do-it-all star Joey Hobert announced his commitment to Washington State on June 12. Hobert, who plays as a receiver, defensive back, punter, kicker and kick returner for the Stallions, committed as a wide receiver. It will be a house divided as Hobert’s father and San Juan Hills freshman coach, Billy Joe Hobert, led rival Washington to a national title in 1991.

C O M M I T T E D 💯‼️ pic.twitter.com/TbecU5R3TD — Chris Street (@christreet527) June 23, 2019

JSerra had a pair of commits as dynamic running back Chris Street committed to Cal on June 23 and impact offensive lineman Jeffrey Persi committed to Michigan on June 24. Street rushed for 1,342 yards and 17 touchdowns last season while the 6-foot-7, 265-pound Persi held down the front.

St. Margaret’s lineman Kyle Juergens stayed local and committed to USC on June 14. The 6-foot-6, 265-pound Juergens helped open 1,332 yards and 16 touchdowns for the Tartans rushing attack and pulled in 21 tackles with 5.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks last season.