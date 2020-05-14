Trevor’s Opening for Takeout Starting Friday

Staff report

Trevor’s at the Tracks will begin offering takeout meals beginning on Friday, March 15, according to announcements on their social media pages.

The downtown San Juan Capistrano restaurant has been closed during the global health crisis and hasn’t previously offered takeout, citing their farm-to-table model. Dine-in service has been prohibited under state restrictions.

Trevor’s at the Tracks has won numerous local awards for the food and atmosphere. Photo: Collin Breaux

The announcement drew plenty of excited reactions from customers, and posts from the restaurant asked people what items they would like to see on the limited menu. More details would be released shortly, the social media posts said.

Trevor’s is located at 26701 Verdugo Street, near the train station depot. The restaurant recently won numerous Best of San Juan Capistrano “People’s Choice Horseshoe Awards,” including for best lunch spot and best restaurant for vegan options, and it is a popular dining venue for locals and tourists.