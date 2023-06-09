Charles Mayiga—the prime minister of Buganda, a kingdom within Uganda—visited the office of Wells of Life in San Juan Capistrano on Wednesday, June 7. Wells of Life is a nonprofit that builds water wells in Uganda.

Mayiga and other Ugandan representatives met with Wells of Life staff and trustees, got a tour of the office from Wells of Life founder Nick Jordan, and were treated to lunch at the office during their visit.

“It’s such an honor to have him here,” Jordan said. “He’s had quite a journey, but I think he’s kept the best to last.”

Wells of Life helps provide water for Ugandan residents by either drilling new wells or restoring existing ones. The Christian organization drilled its first well in 2010.

The nonprofit was formed by Jordan, an Irish immigrant who worked in the Orange County real estate industry and also raised money for African schools. Jordan, who lives in San Juan Capistrano, became aware of the clean-water access issues for Ugandan residents after taking an overseas trip.

“Thank you very much,” Mayiga said while meeting with Gianna Carlile, a student at JSerra Catholic High School who has helped raise money for Wells of Life by organizing fundraising drives and raising awareness of the nonprofit within the local community.

Carlile said the event, which was attended by other JSerra students, was a wonderful opportunity, in that Mayiga is bound to be inspirational to other teenagers who can help.

“Our goal is to eventually reach all of Uganda, and so we need all the help we can get,” Carlile said. “The fundraising has come along very well. In the past couple of months, I have now reached my 12th well because of some very generous donors.”

More dollars contributed to Wells of Life means more Ugandan people who get access to clean water, Carlile said.

Wells of Life moved into office space in San Juan in July 2022 but regularly has staff on the ground in Uganda who make sure water wells are providing adequate water. The nonprofit drilled its 1,000th well this year.