Unidos South OC Receives Nonprofit Recognition from Assemblymember Davies

Staff report

Featured image: John (left) and Heather Chapman (right) created Unidos in 2017 to help elementary-school students in lower-income areas of San Juan Capistrano with their homework. Photo: Emily Rasmussen

Unidos South OC, which works to raise the voices and concerns of underprivileged community members in San Juan Capistrano, is being spotlighted for its advocacy efforts.

Unidos has been selected as a 2022 California Nonprofit of the Year by Assemblymember Laurie Davies.

“Unidos is one of more than one hundred nonprofits that will be honored by their state senators and assemblymembers for their outstanding contributions to the communities they serve,” a news release said.

The nonprofit was founded in 2017 and offers a homework club and other enrichment activities. It provided groceries to families during the COVID-19 pandemic, and has recently facilitated community members speaking during city council meetings about the need for more affordable housing for local residents.

“We are humbled to be recognized by Assemblymember Laurie Davies as a 2022 Nonprofit of the Year,” said John Chapman, co-executive director for Unidos. “Everything that Unidos is doing, we are doing hand-in-hand with low-income residents, their allies, our donors and volunteers. It takes working together to see both individual and systemic change that will ultimately benefit all of South Orange County.”

