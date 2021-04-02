Vaccination Numbers Continue to Rise in Orange County

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Picket Fence Media will post weekly updates on the compilation of COVID-19 statistics and information, as reported daily by the Orange County Health Care Agency and other health agencies.

For COVID-19 numbers specifically in schools and South Orange County, scroll down.

Compiled by Collin Breaux

Vaccination rates continue to increase in Orange County and throughout California. Orange County reported over 1.5 million vaccine doses as of Friday, April 2.

Statewide, over 18 million doses have been administered, the California Department of Public Health reported. There have been 333,501 average doses per day. There are over 2.8 million doses on hand—representing eight days of inventory.

Compared to last week’s numbers, that represents an increase of 215,788 doses for the county and over two million for the state.

There were 118 hospitalizations reported by the county on Friday – a decrease from last Friday’s number, which was 172. The three-day average change in hospitalized patients has been a 12.2% decrease.

Orange County reported 23 ICU patients as of Friday. That total is a decrease last week’s number of 31. There are 33.1% of total ICU beds available, a slight decrease from last week’s 35.8%. There are 72% of ventilators available.

The OCHCA reported 90 new COVID-19 cases and six new coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, and 259 cases and 77 deaths recorded in the last seven days. There were 787 cases and 148 deaths in the previous seven-day period.

In the past seven days, San Juan Capistrano and San Clemente recorded no new deaths. Dana Point reported two new deaths.

The county’s reported estimated amount of recoveries stands at 165 cases. Last Friday’s estimated recovery numbers were 242,078 cases.

COVID-19 in South OC

San Clemente has 2,925 total cases and 34 total deaths, with seven new cases this week.

San Juan Capistrano has 2,728 total cases and 73 total deaths, with 10 new cases this week.

Dana Point has 1,483 total cases, with nine new cases this week.

Rancho Mission Viejo has 329 total cases, with one new case this week. As unincorporated land with under 25,000 residents, the exact death total will not be reported for Rancho Mission Viejo until it reaches five, as it was for cases.

COVID-19 in Schools

Orange County continued to update school cases.

From Aug. 16 to March 27, there was a cumulative total of 3,477 cases in Orange County schools with 19 reported from March 14-20, and 35 from March 21-27. Of the total cases, there were 2,117 student cases, 741 teacher cases and 619 cases among other staff. As of March 20, there were 1,960 cases in elementary and middle schools, 926 cases in high schools, 114 cases in combined K-12 schools and 477 cases in colleges, universities and vocational schools.

The Capistrano Unified School District is reporting cases in each of its schools to an online dashboard. CUSD’s dashboard lists “active” cases on its dashboard, with the case remaining on the dashboard for 14 days from initial symptoms or test date.

In San Clemente, Bernice Ayer Middle School had one case and San Clemente High School had three cases.

In Rancho Mission Viejo, Esencia K-8 had one case.

Dana Point and San Juan Capistrano schools had no active cases.

In schools whose boundaries include those cities, Niguel Hills Middle School, Capistrano Valley High School and Tesoro High School each had one case.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

