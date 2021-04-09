Vaccine Eligibility Expands Next Week

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Picket Fence Media will post weekly updates on the compilation of COVID-19 statistics and information, as reported daily by the Orange County Health Care Agency and other health agencies.

For COVID-19 numbers specifically in schools and South Orange County, scroll down.

Compiled by Collin Breaux

Everyone in California 16 and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine next Friday, April 15.

Eligibility already expanded to people 50 and older on April 1, and residents throughout Southern California have been getting doses at various sites when extra supplies are available.

Statewide, over 22 million doses have been administered, the California Department of Public Health reported. There have been 371,510 average doses per day. There are over 5 million doses on hand—representing 14 days of inventory.

Orange County has had 1,790,565 doses so far.

Compared to last week’s numbers, that represents an increase of close to 300,000 doses for the county and nearly four million for the state.

There were 114 hospitalizations reported by the county on Friday – a decrease from last Friday’s number, which was 118. The three-day average change in hospitalized patients is 3%.

Orange County reported 32 ICU patients as of Friday. That total is an increase from last week’s number of 23. There are 32.2% of total ICU beds available, a slight decrease from last week’s 33.1%. There are 72% of ventilators available.

The OCHCA reported 87 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new coronavirus-related deaths on Friday.

The county’s reported estimated amount of recoveries stands at 244,018 cases.

COVID-19 in South OC

San Clemente has 2,947 total cases and 34 total deaths, with 22 new cases and this week.

San Juan Capistrano has 2,728 total cases and 73 total deaths, with 11 new cases this week.

Dana Point has 1,483 total cases and 32 total deaths, with seven new cases this week.

None of the three towns had new deaths this week.

Rancho Mission Viejo has 333 total cases, with four new cases this week. As unincorporated land with under 25,000 residents, the exact death total will not be reported for Rancho Mission Viejo until it reaches five, as it was for cases.

COVID-19 in Schools

Orange County continued to update school cases.

From Aug. 16 to April 4, there was a cumulative total of 3,508 cases in Orange County schools with eight reported from March 28-April 3, and 44 from March 21-27. Of the total cases, there were 2,140 student cases, 745 teacher cases and 623 cases among other staff. As of April 3, there were 1,971 cases in elementary and middle schools, 941 cases in high schools, 114 cases in combined K-12 schools and 482 cases in colleges, universities and vocational schools.

The Capistrano Unified School District is reporting cases in each of its schools to an online dashboard. CUSD’s dashboard lists “active” cases on its dashboard, with the case remaining on the dashboard for 14 days from initial symptoms or test date.

In San Clemente, San Clemente High School had one case.

In Rancho Mission Viejo, Esencia K-8 had one case.

Dana Point and San Juan Capistrano schools had no active cases.

In schools whose boundaries include those cities, Tesoro High School each had one case.

