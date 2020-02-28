Verdugo Street Beautification Project progressing

Staff report

Renovation on Verdugo Street has been proceeding on schedule, according to weekly updates from the city manager.

“Construction of the Verdugo Street Beautification Project continued this week with the installation of pavers, concrete pedestals for the new planting pots and new streetlights,” a Feb. 27 update said. “The City’s contractor installed new curb and gutter along the east side of Camino Capistrano in preparation for additional sidewalk work scheduled to take place next week.”

A Feb. 20 update said construction consisted of curb and gutter along the north sidewalk adjacent to the Capistrano Plaza and paved crosswalk at Camino Capistrano, a Feb. 20 update said.

A Feb. 13 update said the city’s contractor installed the underground utilities, irrigation and electrical conduits.

“Also, Verdugo Street between the Regency Theater and the westerly cul-de-sac has been paved and is now open to pedestrians,” the Feb. 13 update said.